Andrea M. Brandt

Age 37, of Lansing, formerly of Owosso, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10.
Andrea was the daughter of Edwin and Jerri (Carroll) Ryan born in Owosso, on Aug. 23, 1985.
Andrea’s biggest contribution to this world was her girls. She loved them with a fierce passion and unconditionally. She tried her hardest to ensure they felt endless love and support. One of her best attributes is her heart. She never knew a stranger, every person in the world was just a friend she hadn’t met yet. She always saw the good in people, even if no one else could see it. Her smile would light up even the darkest of days. Her heart is as big as her dimples, so deep and wide, truly the window to her soul. She always rooted for the underdog, was open minded, extremely kind and humble. She was non-judgmental, courageous and fought battles few of us can imagine. Her laugh was contagious and so infectious to everyone’s ears.
Andrea enjoyed having picnics in the park with her girls, listening to music, doing crafts such as scrap booking, cooking with her girls, along with attending her girls’ school activities and sporting events. She looked forward to time with family and friends, especially the time she had with her girls.
Andrea is survived by her parents Jerri and Edwin Ryan; daughters Addison Kregger (Kaleb Davis), Grace and Aubrey Brandt; sister Katie (Nathan) Young; brother Nick (Geralyn) Ryan; special nephew Lucas Young; grandmothers Beverly Ryan and Janet Gillison; and many loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandpas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
