Age 54, of Denver, Colorado passed away, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. A celebration of life service will take place at noon on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Love Chapel in Bancroft. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon immediately following the Service.
Derek graduated from Corunna High School in 1983 and received an Associate Degree at The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Florida He was employed by Advance Cabling of Detroit prior to moving to Denver in 2007 where he worked as a Fiber Optics cable installer/Team leader/Foreman with The Linx Co. Derek enjoyed collecting American Indian artifacts and restoring his 1970 Dodge Charger. He was a NASCAR, Detroit Lions and Red Wings Hockey fan.
Derek is preceded in death by his Mother Patricia Aldrich of Flint. He is survived by his significant other Sandra Snyder of Denver, Colorado; daughters Alivia McAvoy of Grand Banc and Jayna Aldrich of Fort Myers, Florida; father James and (Step-mother Becky) Aldrich of Raleigh, North Carolina, brother James (Shawn) Aldrich of Owosso, sister Kim Aldrich of Hudson, step-brother Ross Bramer of Beulah, nieces Lisa (Shawn) Hasyn, Amy (Jamie) Brinkman, Kaitlin Bruno and Britney Aldrich and nephew Tyler Aldrich.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made in Derek’s name to Lutheran Hospice, 3210 N Lutheran Pkwy, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.
