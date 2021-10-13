Age 58, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, surrounded by family at Memorial Healthcare.
Rhonda is survived by the love of her life of 40 years, husband Dave Hammontree, of Corunna; children Joseph Hammontree (Gordon Surette), of Owosso and Adam (Stacy) Hammontree, of Perry; brother Scott (Tammy) Dean, of Lennon; numerous nephews and nieces whom she loved like her own children; and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Barbara Dean, of Vernon; and sisters Teresa Dean, Julie Bates and Gloria Clifford.
Rhonda was born Aug. 20, 1963, in Flint to Vernon Dean and Barbara (Harwood) Dean. She married Dave Hammontree Jan. 30, 1982, in Durand.
Rhonda loved her life as a stay-at-home mom and saw helping her family as her true passion and fulltime job. Rhonda loved to bake and made many wedding cakes for family and friends over the years.
She loved going to trivia with her family. She had previously volunteered with the Owosso Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and was one if its first female members. Rhonda loved volunteering for the Shiawassee County 4-H foodstand. She loved seeing kids working all around the foodstand and for years could be seen at the foodstand almost every weekend.
She assisted her sons with many events and activities including the Shiawassee County Fair, the Michigan Railroad History Museum (Durand Union Station) and the Relay for Life of Shiawassee County. There was seldom a time she would say no when asked to help. She lived a life of service to others.
A celebration of life memorial for Rhonda is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Bennington Township Hall on South M-52.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Shiawassee County 4-H Council. Those funds will be used for scholarships to send children to camp who are income limited.
Checks can be mailed to: Shiawassee County 4-H Council, 149 E. Corunna Ave., First Floor, Corunna, MI, 48817.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.