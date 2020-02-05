Age 83, of Ovid, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Advent Health Hospital in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Funeral services will take place at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel, at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, with his son, the Rev. Donald Seelhoff Jr., and nephew, the Rev. Scott Seelhoff, officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Don was born in Rush Township Feb. 9, 1936, the son of William and Clara (Wellmer) Seelhoff. He attended Rush Township School.
On June 16, 1991, Don married Hazel Mae Hinkle at her daughter’s home in Ovid. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage.
Don worked at Midland Brake in Owosso for many years. He then was a semi-truck driver until retirement. Don has been a custodian at Ovid-Elsie schools since retirement, which he truly enjoyed.
Don loved to golf, play cards, and trips to Las Vegas with Hazel. Most of all, Don loved his family.
Don is survived by his wife, Hazel Seelhoff of Ovid, sons Donald (Wendy) Seelhoff Jr. of Hopkins and Thomas (Karen) Seelhoff of Owosso; stepdaughters Vickie (Dan) Csapos of Zephyrhills and Tracy (Kerry) Cole of Laingsburg.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Lindsay (Aaron) Pumfery, Ryan (Samantha) Seelhoff, Donald (Casandra) Seelhoff III andDaniel (Krista) Seelhoff; stepgrandchildren Derek Csapos, Erin (Derek) Cuthbert and Dayna (Ryan) Bancroft; several great-grandchildren; sister Shirley (Gaylord) Long; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; son Richard Seelhoff; and siblings Arlene (Dewey) Simpson, Doris (Clarence) Atkinson, Bernice (Lee) Sutliff, Lorrayne (Harlan) Shuster and Norman (Berma) Seelhoff.
Memorials may be made to Ovid Fire-Fighters Association. Online condolence may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
