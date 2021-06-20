Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
The family will receive friends from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Shirley will be laid to rest with her husband Jack and son Edward at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Shirley was the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Heist) Losey, born in Owosso Sept. 8, 1933.
She followed her graduation from Owosso High School by earning an associate’s degree.
She married Jack Edward Williams in Owosso on June 27, 1953; he preceded her in death.
Shirley was administrator for the 35th Judicial Circuit Court for Shiawassee County, retiring in 1999 after 30 years of service. After her retirement she volunteered at Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed participating in Owosso bowling leagues, golf leagues and playing cards, especially euchre. She also loved to travel all over the world; she lived and loved the sun. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her children Gregory (Tom) Seriani-Williams, Mary (Jim) Lawrence and Doug (Julie) Williams; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and loving extended family and friends.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents, husband Jack and son Edward.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
