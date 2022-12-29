Nancy Ann Wallhead

Age 79, of Owosso passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at Memorial Healthcare.
Nancy was born January 29 1943 in Owosso to Joseph and Ann (Charvat) Chrenko.
She graduated in 1962 from Owosso High School.
Nancy met her husband David George Wallhead while at school. They married Nov. 30 1963 at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Nancy worked at Universal Electric for a short while before becoming a stay at home mom. She enjoyed listening to music, shopping, family birthdays, holidays and watching the occasional Detroit Tigers game.
She was a perfectionist when it came to her house, everything had to be spic and span — including the vehicle.
A devout Catholic, Nancy attended church every Saturday, up until the COVID-19 pandemic.
She would like to give a special “thank you” to one of her fellow church members, Ellen Stechschulte, who she often sat next to in the cry nooks.
Nancy is survived by her children Douglas, Jeffery, and Mike Wallhead, along with siblings John Tilson, Barbara Walker and Steve Chrenko.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Teresa Sherman.
