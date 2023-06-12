Robert A. Holmes

Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at his home after a brief illness.
Funeral services will taek place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Robert was born March 13, 1938, in Owosso, the son of Vern and Hattie (Reed) Holmes.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1956, and was a member of the Eagles Club-Aerie #851 (Golden Age Eagle).
Robert enjoyed wood carving, fishing, watching Michigan and Michigan State Football and his many trips. He also enjoyed many winters spent in Leesburg, Florida. Most of all, he loved time spent with friends and family, especially all of his beloved grandchildren.
He married the love of his life Jackie Carlton June 16, 1972.
Robert worked at U.S. Brick- Michigan Division for 38 years.
Robert is survived by his wife Jackie; children Dan (Tammy) Carlton, Randy (Kim Omer) Carlton, Cindy Spencer, Kim (Mike) Berthume and Scott Carlton; as well as furry companion Woody; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents Verne L. Holmes and Hattie Holmes; brothers Art, Dale, Lee, Jim, Floyd and Chuck Holmes; sister Maxine; son David; grandson Russell Carlton; granddaughter Amy Theile; and great-grandson Radd Carlton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
