Age 82, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at home.
Born Feb. 3, 1939, in Montrose, Missouri, Laverne was the first in her family to attend college, graduating from Bethany Nazarene College (now Southern Nazarene University) before moving to Michigan to teach at Mary Crapo in Swartz Creek. Laverne was introduced to William Wiggins by friends and in 1966 they married in a small ceremony at his parents home. They settled in Bancroft in 1968.
Laverne earned her master of education degree from Michigan State University, but left teaching to raise her family. Once her youngest began school, she returned to work and served the Bancroft and Morrice communities for over twenty years as a branch librarian. Both careers reflected the love of reading she developed by trading comic books and reading westerns as a child.
Throughout her life, reading remained her favorite pastime, excepting only conversation. Laverne also enjoyed watching professional basketball, especially the Bad Boy Pistons and Steph Curry’s Warriors, and driving her prized 1967 King Midget around town when the weather was nice.
The youngest of six, Laverne is survived by her sister-in-law Dixie; brother Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews; her husband of 55 years William; children Everett, Sarah and Frank; and grandchildren Daniel, Anna, Kristin, Joshua and Rachel.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider doing something special for a loved one, performing a random act of kindness, or making a difference for a child by donating to Compassion International (compassion.com), Laverne’s charity of choice.
