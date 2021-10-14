Age 75, of Perry, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel. The Rev. Marlene Webster will preside.
The Benjamin family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.
Penny was born Dec. 26, 1945, in Howell, to August and Muriel S. (Swegles) Smith. After graduating from Webberville High School, she went to work for Auto Owners Insurance as a file clerk.
Later, she spent time as a cook at Big Boy and, after marrying Claude Clarence Benjamin Oct. 23, 1964, she became a full-time dairy farmer and a mother of four. She enjoyed Sunday family dinners, playing cards, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Penny is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Claude; children Lisa (Rick) Ridenour, Michelle Morse (Doug Kline), Michael (Denise) Benjamin and Tammy (Tom) Kent; grandchildren Shawna (Joe) Clark, Sheyenne Ridenour, Chase Ridenour (Skylee Sherman), Brock Morse (Kristen Powers), Bridget (Kyle) Wenger, DJ Kline (Katie Fuoss), Derek Kline, Hannah (Larry) Marrah, Allison (Bryan) Johnson, Kayla (Devin) Seger, Christopher (Jenna) Benjamin, Clinton (Courtney) Benjamin, Adam Sinn (Miranda Brown), Makenna Gehringer, Constance Kent, Karley Kent and Kurtis Kent; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Sheila McKinney and Jody (Fred) Royce; and faithful companion Dozer.
She was predeceased by her parents; and sisters Soni, Marilyn and Pat.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society or Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
