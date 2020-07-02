Age 70, died peacefully at his home in Perry Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020, after his brave battle with cancer.
A private family service will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
He was born July 18, 1949, in Freeburn, Kentucky. Jerry was drafted into the Army in 1969. He fought in the Vietnam War and was critically wounded. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with ’60 device, National Defense Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal.
Upon returning home, Jerry began working at General Motors and eventually retired as a truck driver. His passion was his family. He spent his life with his family not worrying about outside influences. He was an extremely private person who believed in people minding their own business. He owned thousands of cars during his lifetime and spent any free time in his garage working on his collection.
He is survived by his son Troy (Robin) Dempsey; granddaughters Marisol (Wesley) and Sophia (Alex) Dempsey; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father Harrison; mother Charlene and brother John Dempsey.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.