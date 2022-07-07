Suzanne Claudia (Glass) Uptigrove

Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Harper Hospital in Detroit.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Deb Grazier officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the service Monday.
Suzanne was born Jan. 2, 1947, in Flint, the daughter of Eugene and Betty (Saur) Glass.
She graduated from Flint Southwestern High School, 1965 and earned a bachelor’s degree in education and her masters degree in library science from the University of Michigan in 1970.
Suzanne was a member of First Congregational Church, the Michigan Education of Association, the Michigan Council of Teachers of Mathematics, the Michigan Reading Association and the American Association of University Women.
She married Kenneth Uptigrove in Flint April 6, 1968; he predeceased her Aug. 13, 2012.
Suzanne spent her free time crafting, camping, traveling, going on shopping trips and spending time with her family and friends.
Suzanne retired from Owosso Public Schools after 38 years as an elementary school teacher at Goss School, Lincoln and Central Elementary.
Suzanne is survived by children Dr. Chad (Amy) Uptigrove and Kathy (Brian) VanderBee; grandchildren Luke, Nash, and Sam Uptigrove and Ammon, Phiona, and Graydon VanderBee; brother Gary (Arlouine) Glass; significant other Gary Slocum; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Central School PTO or First Congregational Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
