John R. Leonard

Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m.
John was born June 13, 1950, in Flint, to the late Harold J. and Doris (Deming) Leonard. He was a graduate of Beecher High School in Flint. He retired from the railroad as a conductor. He married the love of his life Rosemary J. Walker in Owosso on Aug. 1, 1987, followed by a hot air balloon ride to top it off.
John enjoyed hunting, riding his Honda Valkyrie, deer camp, watching television, playing any game one could imagine; whether it was cards or a board game, he was ready. John loved his family dearly and will be missed beyond measure, he will be forever remembered as “Cookie Grandpa.”
John is survived by his loving wife Rosemary; his children Tracy Cowles, Brandon (Jennifer) Leonard and Shannon Kuhn; grandchildren Taylor Bates, Nickolaus Bates, Harrison Leonard, Henley Leonard, Garrett Kuhn, Gavin Kuhn and Bella Kuhn; siblings Sam (Ellen) Leonard, Tom (Barb) Leonard, Patty (Nathan) Bone, Kip (Julie) Leonard; sister-in-law Lenore Leonard; son-in-law Thomas Bates; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Nicole Bates, parents Harry and Doris Leonard, and his brother Dean Leonard.
Memorials are suggested to the Leonard Family Cabin Fund in John’s memory. Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.