Died peacefully at his home in Evart on Oct. 14, 2020.
Born and raised in the Owosso area, he built his own home in Evart and lived there for many years. His wishes were to be cremated and placed in Oak Grove Cemetery alongside his parents, sister and two brothers. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Bill graduated from Owosso High School and was active in 4-H along with his siblings (club leaders were usually his mother and grandmother). He worked as a semi-truck driver for Pepsi Cola Co. and other in-state companies until his retirement.
He enjoyed deer hunting in his teen and adult years with family and friends and was an avid reader of military histories, as well as completing jigsaw puzzles, many of which he framed and used to decorate the walls of his home. Every fall, Bill donated 10 turkeys to local families in need for Thanksgiving. He also took great pleasure in being an uncle to his eight nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his sister Barbara (Kenneth) Debelak of Saginaw Township; brother Les (Ramona) Chapman of Tularosa, New Mexico; nieces and nephews Lisa, Kimber, Bryan, Paul, Dan, Benjamin, Kady and Quinn; aunt Elaine Sigilinski; four great-nephews and three great-nieces; and several cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister Sandy; brothers Dale and Jim; nephew Joshua Debelak; and great-nephew Jason Higbee.
The family especially wants to thank the “crew” from his local Council on Aging for their loving care of him throughout the past several years.
Donations may be made in Bill’s name to Oceana County Council on Aging, 732 W. Seventh St., Evart, MI, or your local Council on Aging.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
