Age 60, of Hale, formerly of Morrice, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 22, 1959, in Owosso, to Virgil and Leona (Smith) Hankinson.
Karen enjoyed making crafts, crocheting and playing with her animals.
She loved being with her children and grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her children twins Leslie (Daniel) Godfrey of Perry, Lori (Chris King) Nanasy of Norway, Michigan, and Liza (Rocky) Diamond of Corunna; stepfather Joseph Nanasy of Morrice; grandchildren Danny, Kayla, Noah, Robbie, Laura and Ethan; brother Vern (Sonya) Hankinson of Holt; sister Lisa Turner of Hale; aunt Linda Hankinson-Strachan of Morrice; and sister-in-law Theresa Nanasy of Lansing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Bruce Nanasy.
Per family wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at bureshfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.