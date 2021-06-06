Evelyn F. Early, of Oakley, our beautiful mom, passed away last Thursday, May 27, 2021, after a long battle with COVID-19.
We are heartbroken but know she is dancing in Heaven with dad and so many others she loved. She didn’t want a service or “anyone crying over her,” so instead we will have a celebration of life for both mom and dad (Arthur) on July 10, 2021. More details to come.
Mom had so many amazing qualities, we could go on for days. She was a homemaker and her life revolved around her family and close friends. She met with her best friends from high school once a month and treasured that time together. She was known for making desserts and giving them to residents of Oakley. She was always thinking of everyone else, and if she saw a turtle trying to cross the road, she always stopped to take it to the other side.
She gave great advice to her grandkids and always answered the phone for a chat, no matter what time of day it was. She was a great cook; we could never do dumplings like hers. She was and is the best mom and grandma our family could ever have. Mom, you will be so missed and loved forever.
Evelyn was born October 5, 1943, in Owosso to Joseph and Katherine (Turecek) Sovis. Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Oakley and was a 1962 graduate of Chesaning Union Schools. She was united in marriage to Arthur Early on May 9, 1965. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2020. She and her husband owned and operated The Men’s Concern stores in Chesaning and Birch Run for many years.
Surviving are her daughter Tara (Patrick) McNamara, of Flushing; son Erin Early, of Custer; grandchildren Thomas, Cassidy, and Brody McNamara; brothers Joseph Jr. (Shirley) Sovis, of Iron River, Martin (Retha) Sovis, of Owosso; and many nieces and nephews.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Rebecca’s Reason (rebeccasreason.org), a non-profit organization whose mission is to help pay medical and funeral expenses for children.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
