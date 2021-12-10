Age 100, of Lennon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Springvale Assisted Living in Swartz Creek.
Private family services were held for Emma.
Emma was born Aug. 2, 1921, in Chesaning, the daughter of Dan and Ann (Vlcik) Sabo. She graduated from Chesaning High School.
She married Charles Machala in Mt. Morris Aug. 30, 1940. Emma was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family.
Emma is survived by her son Fred Machala of Lennon, daughter Betty Collins of Flint, brothers Frank and Bill Sabo, sisters Rose Kiefer, and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, granddaughter Rayleen Collins, grandsons Jeff and Todd Collins, great-grandson Dawson Collins, brothers Steve and Tony Sabo, and sister Anna Holmes.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County Fair.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
