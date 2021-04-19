Kent E. Aurand

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at AventHealth, Lake Placid, Florida.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Norman Beckwith officiating. Burial will take place at Fremont Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Kent was born April 7, 1944, in Durand, the son of Clifton “Tip” and Esther (Mix) Aurand.
He graduated from Corunna High School and attended Ferris State College.
Kent enjoyed being in the outdoors, camping, tinkering with cars, remodeling homes, most of all, he loved to spend time with his friends and family.
He married Joyce (Brown) Aurand in Six Lakes May 22, 1965.
Kent started his employment at Crest Printing, and was a printer for all of his working years.
Kent is survived by his wife Joyce Aurand; daughter Annette M. (Michael) Storm; son Kurt A. (Lisa) Aurand; brothers James (Annella) Aurand and Dale Aurand; brother-in-law Gary (Judy) Brown; sister-in-law Betty (Max) Videto; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with many loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his father Clifton Aurand and mother Esther Aurand.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army.
