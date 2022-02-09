Linda Kay Kapua

Age 70, of Flint, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Hurley Medical Center.
She is survived by son Roy; daughter Virginia; nephew and nieces Johnny, Martyanne and Merry; great-niece and nephew Amy and Bobby; and loved by many more.
Linda now joins her late husband Jason, mother Gwen and brother John.
