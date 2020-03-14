Age 90, of Perry, passed away Thursday March 12, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Robert was born April 29, 1929, the son of Cleo and Helen (Pitt) Godfrey in Antrim Township.
He graduated from Morrice High School with the class of 1947 and was the valedictorian.
On April 30, 1948, he married Donna Jean Hanes in Perry. On their anniversary this year they would have celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Robert was a true farmer who respected the land and wildlife around him. He loved the soil and was respectful to what it could produce and supply. He also loved raising hogs, hunting and fishing, but above all else loved his family.
Robert is survived by his wife, Donna; children Roberta (William) Decker of Bancroft, Deborah (Jerry) Gutting of Morrice, Rebecca (Thomas) Davis of Corunna, David (Michelle) Godfrey of Morrice and Rachelle (Kerry) Zaremba of Grand Blanc; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers Huey Godfrey of Morrice and Richard Godfrey of Bancroft; sister Anita Bowen of Holt; many nieces and nephews; and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother Gordon.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County or Morrice United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Perry.
Monday there will be a private family funeral for his children and grandchildren at 1 p.m. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate with burial to follow at Looking Glass River Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
