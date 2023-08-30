LeAnn (Crowe) Birchmeier

Age 57, of New Lothrop, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.

LeAnn was employed by Dr. JM Vachhani (Surgical Associates) and Memorial Healthcare for 28 years as a medical assistant prior to her illness. LeAnn was always game for any adventure and loved being part of any celebration, but especially loved going to Florida, enjoying the warmth, sunshine and sandy beaches. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was so proud of both of her children: Charleigh and Brady. LeAnn was a great storyteller and always had a smile on her face, kind heart and gave so much love to everyone around her. Even when she didn’t feel great, she loved having people over and would fill Tim in on her day and visitors.

