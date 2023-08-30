LeAnn (Crowe) Birchmeier

Age 57, of New Lothrop, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.
LeAnn was employed by Dr. JM Vachhani (Surgical Associates) and Memorial Healthcare for 28 years as a medical assistant prior to her illness. LeAnn was always game for any adventure and loved being part of any celebration, but especially loved going to Florida, enjoying the warmth, sunshine and sandy beaches. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was so proud of both of her children: Charleigh and Brady. LeAnn was a great storyteller and always had a smile on her face, kind heart and gave so much love to everyone around her. Even when she didn’t feel great, she loved having people over and would fill Tim in on her day and visitors.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Michael Church-Maple Grove in New Lothrop. The Rev. John Cotter will officiate the service with burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery. There will also be a funeral luncheon at St. Michael’s gymnasium following the cemetery service.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today and from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home for all her family and friends with a rosary being said at 7 p.m. Additionally, family and friends will be available prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Michael’s Church.
LeAnn was born in Owosso, Jan. 20, 1966, the daughter of Charlie and Clara (Thompson) Crowe. She was a graduate of Corunna Public Schools, class of 1984, and resided most of her life in New Lothrop. She and Tim Birchmeier were married, Oct. 27, 1990, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Owosso. She was a member of St. Michael’s CatholicChurch.
Survivors include her husband Tim; daughter Charleigh (fiancé Jacob Sprague); son Brady (girlfriend Vica Potter); sisters Kelly Smith of Cadillac, Denise (Pat) Bannan of Owosso and Pam (Ed) Bennett of Chesaning; brother Troy (Annie) Crowe of Corunna; mother-in-law Judy Birchmeier of New Lothrop; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Tammy (John) Copes of New Lothrop, Tony (Mary) Birchmeier of St. Johns, Ernie Birchmeier, Jr. of New Lothrop, Teri (Bob) Symons of Chesaning, Troy (Christi) Birchmeier of New Lothrop, Ted (Tracy) Birchmeier of Chesaning, Tom (Kim) Birchmeier of Montrose, Todd (Leslie) Birchmeier of Durand and Torey (Shawna) Birchmeier of New Lothrop; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends Andy and Lisa Wolford of New Lothrop.
LeAnn was predeceased by her parents Charlie (1997) and Clara (2023) and her father-in-law Ernie Birchmeier (2015).
Memorials may be made out to the family wishes in LeAnn’s memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.