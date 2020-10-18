Nathaniel Libra

Age 32, of Grand Rapids, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home after a brave and courageous fight with colorectal cancer. The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St., in Owosso. Masks will be required. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. To honor Nathaniel please wear Blue for Colorectal Cancer Awareness (please no jeans).
Nathan was born on Oct. 28, 1987, in LaPorte, Indiana. He attended Forest Hills Northern and Forest Hills Eastern High Schools in Grand Rapids, graduating in 2006. Nathan continued his education at Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley State University.
Nathan was a loving and selfless person who always put the needs of others before his own. He enjoyed sports, especially fishing, disc golf and soccer.
Nathan will be deeply missed by his parents: Jeffery and Marcie Libra of Holland; brothers: Brandon (Kerri) Libra of Ormond Beach, Florida and Justin (Stacey) Libra of Tower Lakes, Illinois; nephews: Rory and Elliott; niece: Adrienne; his grandmothers: Marian Ray and Shirley McCullough; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved dog, Ginny.
Nathan was preceded in death by his grandfathers Robert Ray and Joseph Libra, and uncle Ronald (Ron) Ray
Memorial contributions given in Nathan’s name are suggested to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, fundraise.ccalliance.org/blue-star-tributes/natelibra
Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
