F. Anthony Lubkin

Anthony/Fred passed away Sept. 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by family following a hard fought 50-day battle against an aggressive lymphatic cancer.

The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Revs. Flora Ash and Bessie Hope officiating. Burial will follow at OakWood cemetery in Bennington Township.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.