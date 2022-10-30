F. Anthony Lubkin

Anthony/Fred passed away Sept. 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by family following a hard fought 50-day battle against an aggressive lymphatic cancer.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Revs. Flora Ash and Bessie Hope officiating. Burial will follow at OakWood cemetery in Bennington Township.
Anthony/Fred was born Feb. 25, 1955, in Kansas City, the son of James and Marianne (Buchholz) Lubkin. He was married to Janice Opanasenko (Scherer) on July 13, 2003, in Lapeer. They were anticipating their 20th anniversary.
Anthony/Fred was an amazing person even beyond his professional achievements. He graduated from the University of Michigan law school as juris doctor, cum laude, in 1979, graduating with a bachelor of arts in economics with high distinction in 1976. As well as running a legal practice, he operated Affordable Realty and became the volume leader in the print and electronic media for his regional market. As a lawyer, he handled family and business law cases and pursued successful claims for plaintiffs in civil rights, housing discrimination and consumer protection matters. Many of his clients considered him family.
Anthony/Fred loved to travel with his wife and sons, covering much of the United States with annual family trips to Hawaii. He took frequent 2-mile walks with his Aussie-poo, Minneboo-boo, his “Charleston dog,” playing his favorite big-band era music.
Anthony/Fred was a gifted writer, songwriter, musician, comic and artist. He frequently submitted editorials to The Argus-Press, wrote a science fiction thriller and a non-fiction manuscript and was a frequent guest commentator on economic issues on radio. He also created a trivia game, “Decades TM,” and played at a competitive caliber in Scrabble, chess and poker. He loved to debate different points of view and was considered to be a “professional arguer” (lawyer) by his family and friends.
In addition to his professional affiliations with the Michigan State Bar since 1981 and the Michigan Association of Realtors, he was a board member for the Lake Manitou Association and active with the Spiritual Episcopal Church of Owosso. He has always been a seeker of spiritual truths: receiving his bar mitzvah, attending catechism to become a Catholic and studying meditation before becoming a spiritualist.
Anthony/Fred is survived by his wife, Janice; sons Mitchell Evan and Matthew Lee Opanasenko; mother Marianne Fredericke Lubkin; aunt Sandra Buchholz; niece Sasha Lubkin (Ross Almendarez); nephews James William Lubkin, Capt. Torrey Lubkin, MD (Lauren Teague), David Robinson (April Patton); and cousins Elizabeth Grace (Rick Lopez), William Grace (Mary Ellen), Michael Grace, Joan (Peter) Nolan, Catherine Grace, John Bernstein (Jean), Roger Bernstein (Nicole), Jonathan Romney, Julie (Robert) Anello and Amy Buchholz (John Deforest).
He was predeceased by his father James Leigh Lubkin and brother Gregory Peter Lubkin.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor’s choice.
