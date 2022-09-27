Harold ‘Bill’ Eller

Age 87, of Durand, formerly of Lennon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at McLaren Hospital in Flint.

Bill was born Jan. 4, 1935, the son of Harlow and Elsie (Radtke) Eller. He graduated from Flushing High School in the class of 1953 and served in the United States Army. On June 6, 1964, he married Carol Jean Otto and started adding to the family with two sons. Bill worked at AC Spark Plug in Flint for 39 years, retiring in 1994. He was an avid reader and enjoyed taking care of his wife and the home. Bill was a volunteer at his church, Holy Cross of Flushing.

