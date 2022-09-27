Harold ‘Bill’ Eller

Age 87, of Durand, formerly of Lennon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at McLaren Hospital in Flint.
Bill was born Jan. 4, 1935, the son of Harlow and Elsie (Radtke) Eller. He graduated from Flushing High School in the class of 1953 and served in the United States Army. On June 6, 1964, he married Carol Jean Otto and started adding to the family with two sons. Bill worked at AC Spark Plug in Flint for 39 years, retiring in 1994. He was an avid reader and enjoyed taking care of his wife and the home. Bill was a volunteer at his church, Holy Cross of Flushing.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Carol; sons Mark and Kristine Keck Eller of Perry and Daniel (Melissa) Eller of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren Donaven, Elizabeth and Zackary; and sisters Vivian Lakken of Flushing and Shirley (Donald) Raymond of Lennon.
He was predeceased by his parents and five brothers.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Holly Cross Church in Flushing, 1209 Coutant St. The Rev. Brian Heidt will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
