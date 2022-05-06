Age 81, of Dover, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home, Providence Place Senior Living in Dover, Pennsylvania.
Max was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol L. (Price) Walasek,who passed away in 2018.
Born June 18, 1940, in Detroit, he was a son of Max and Katherine (Eleck) Walasek of Ovid.
He was employed as a plasterer and machine operator for many years with Oldsmobile (Lansing) until his retirement.
He served in the U.S. Navy and the Army National Guard. Max was a cowboy at heart and loved the great outdoors, hunting and shooting his many guns from his collection. He also enjoyed helping his family and friends, and was a member of the VFW in Perry.
His surviving family includes daughter Amy Muller Sylo (Walasek) and husband Joe of York, Pennsylvania; son David Walasek and wife Shoni of Perry; grandchildren Meghan Krannebitter and husband Kody, Max Walasek, Shani Walasek and Emily Hood and husband Zach; great-grandchildren Kolton, Karly and Maddox; brother Steve Walasek; sisters Kathy Stahl and Susan Walasek; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sister Helen Walasek.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Fort Custer National Cemetery, 1551 Dickman Road in Augusta, Michigan.
