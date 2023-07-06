Dorothy Ann Baese

Age 85, of Elsie, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Boulder Park Terrace Nursing Home, Charlevoix County.
Age 85, of Elsie, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Boulder Park Terrace Nursing Home, Charlevoix County.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service and time of visitation will be held at a later date.
Dorothy was born in Owosso, on July 28, 1937, the daughter of Jerry and Mary (Zvonek) Kurka. Dorothy was raised on a farm east of Elsie where she shared chores with her three sisters. She graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1954.
On Nov. 12, 1955, she married Lewis C. Baese at the Elsie Baptist Church. They celebrated 58 years of marriage before Lewis passed away on Dec. 6, 2013.
Dorothy worked as a seamstress at Mitchell-Bentley Corporation in Owosso and went on to work with Strawsine’s in Corunna, manufacturing trailer home products.
She also worked at Smith’s Party Store in Elsie and retired from American Sunroof Corporation in Lansing. Dorothy won the best pie competition at the Shiawassee Fair as a young girl and that inspired her lifelong love of cooking and baking. She will be remembered for her kolache and peanut brittle.
Dorothy and Lewis enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino and bingo games. Dorothy had a love for her community, including her assistance with class reunions, Dairy Festival, and the Elsie United Methodist Church.
She loved animals and cared for several family pets. Dorothy thoroughly enjoyed hosting Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for her family. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the ZCBJ Lodge and helped with American Legion activities.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa and Tim Bolton of Charlevoix; son Kirk and Rosemary Baese of Charlevoix; and grandchildren, Onas and Carrie Bolton of Pepper Pike, Ohio, Quinn and Joel Passmore of Elsie, Ryan and Jessica Baese of Dexter and Breanna and Branden Recker of Farmington Hills; great-grandchildren Piper, Darby and Dugan, Jack, Charlotte, Lydia and Leo and Dominic and Kalia. She is also survived by her sister Karlene Enos of Elsie; brothers and sisters-in-law Gale and Marcy Baese of Elsie, Marylou Hanold of St. Johns, Dick and Linda Baese of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Dick and Diane Bates of Elsie, Carol Baese of Elsie and Shirley Baese of Howell; Kurka nieces and nephew Denise and Mike Robinson of Durand, Deborah Graham of Bath, Jerry and Allison Snyder of DeWitt and Jodie and Phillip Button of Tampa, Florida; and many other nieces and nephews on the Baese side.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lewis; sisters Geraldine and Joan; and brothers and sisters-in-law Fred Enos, Lawrence Graham, Versil Baese, Robert (Shirley) Baese, Eldon (Jean) Baese, Merle Baese, Raymond (Dian) Baese, Owen Baese, Bryce Kevin Baese, Onalee (Jerry) Austin and Ed Hanold.
Memorials may be made to WOES Polka Palace, Elsie or the ZCBJ Lodge, Bannister.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie.
