Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Ron Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service, at the funeral home.
Joann was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Detroit, the daughter of Lawrence Patrick and Virginia (Hansen) Patrick.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1956, and continued her education at Michigan State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education.
Joann was a member of the First Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing bridge and was also a member of the Shiawassee Arts Council.
She spent her years as a teacher at Owosso High School, teaching English and dramatic arts. Joann was also the debate coach at Flint Kearsley High School and worked at Johnson Control for many years.
She is survived by her children Chris (Donald) Michels, Cathy Ross (Gary Gewirtz) and Patrick Ross (fiancee Brooke LaBeau); grandchildren Ross Michels, Jay Michels, Travis (Brandi) Couzynse, Rachael Curey and Hannah Hunyady; great-grandchildren Vincent and Madison; and many other loving family and friends.
Joann was predeceased by her parents and great-grandson Breckon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
