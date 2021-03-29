Age 90, of Laingsburg, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Earl was born in Owosso March 11, 1931, the son of Roland and Fern (Boardway) Kline. He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1950. From 1951 to 1953 he served in the Army, Company B, 187 Airborne Paratroopers during the Korean War, during which he was awarded several medals.
On March 4, 1956, he married Irene Florence Plashek at the Vernon United Methodist Church. They just celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Earl owned Earl Kline Construction; he was a licensed contractor and home builder. The last 15 years before retiring he worked for Wolverine Sign Co. Earl also farmed. He was past commander of VFW Post 4005 in Corunna, past president of the Home Builders Association and a member of 4-H. He liked to ride his motorcycle, build things for his kids and do remodeling projects.
He is survived by his wife Irene of 65 years; children Darrell Kline of Lowell, Darlene (John) Franklin of Owosso, Deborah Kline and Thomas Nicoll of Owosso, and Doug Kline and Michelle Morse of Laingsburg; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and brother-in-law Leon Dennis of Elsie.
He was predeceased by his sister Eleanor Dennis and his parents.
The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso, from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday March 30. There will be a private family service Wednesday with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Owosso. All are invited to the graveside service where military honors will be given about 2 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Corunna VFW Post 4005. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
