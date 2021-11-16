William Glen McCaslin

Age 82, of Byron, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Durand Church of the Nazarene, 9725 E. Monroe Road in Durand. The Rev. Mike McCarthy will officiate. Private burial will take place in Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St.
Those who wish to may make contributions to the Durand Church of the Nazarene.
William was born April 16, 1939 in Owosso, the son of William Henry and Gladys I. (VanLoon) McCaslin. He was a 1957 graduate of Owosso High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. William married Darlene Cobb on Aug. 30, 1963; she preceded him in death on March 10, 2017.
He is survived by his children William E. (Kris) McCaslin, Edward F. (Sue) McCaslin, Dawnette (Brian) Smith and Darletta (Clark) Ingham; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Marjorie McCaslin and Diane Beagle.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.