Stephanie Eileen (Gagnon) Miller

Age 54, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek (A live stream of the service will be available on Stephanie’s obituary page at sharpfuneralhomes.com).
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make contributions to Habitat for Humanity.
Stephanie was born Nov. 6, 1968, in Flint, the daughter of Richard and Maureen (Wilson) Gagnon. She was a 1985 graduate of Corunna High School, where she was active in gymnastics and she received an associate degree from Lansing Community College. She had resided in Owosso for the past 20 years. Stephanie was a Licensed Practical Nurse, working in a nursing home in Lansing. She enjoyed drawing, riding bikes, gardening and, most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children Richard (Alexandria) Hill of Saginaw, Brandon Hill (fiancee’ Angela Moquin) of Ortonville and Alyssa Hill of Flint; grandchildren Raymond, Adelaide, Karina, Karia, Noah, Emmy, Easton and Ajani; mother Maureen Gagnon of Montrose; sisters Collette (Mike) Fuja of Durand and Joni Zweis; her children’s father Russell Hill of Flushing; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Gagnon.
