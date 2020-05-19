Age 79, of Laingsburg, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will take place that day in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel from 11 a.m. until the service.
Gladys was born July 13, 1940, to Dean and Nina (Cowles) Clark, in Owosso. She married Adrian Cutter May 27, 1963.
During her life, Gladys worked for Bentley-Mitchell in Owosso for many years. She loved adventure, spending time outdoors and taking trips to Harrison. Gladys enjoyed fishing and crocheting, but most of all, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Gladys is survived by her children Ron (Julia) Cutter, Bill (Vanessa) Cutter, Lance (Samantha) Cutter, Richard Cutter, Tom (Becky) Cutter, Kristy (Steve) Gillooly, Dawn Cutter and Charles “Chucky” Cutter; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Mabel Peck; brother Douglas (Shirley); and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Adrian Cutter, son Bruce Cutter and her parents.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
