Of Owosso passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 12, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 16 from 4 8 p.m.
Glen was born June 4, 1935 in Owosso, the son of Gerald Asa and Mary Elizabeth (Gourley) Gale. Growing up, he worked at his grandfather Joseph Gourley’s lumberyard in Westown Owosso and quickly showed both an aptitude and an affinity for construction and for handling large machinery. He attended Owosso public schools, graduating in 1953 from Owosso High School. He attended Michigan State University and remained an avid Spartans sports fan, a trait he shared with his children.
As a young man, Glen worked for Universal Electric in Owosso and Advance Electric in Flint, among other places. In the late 1960s, he earned his general contractor’s license and over the following years he built many homes in the Owosso area and elsewhere, as well as a vacation home for his family in Beulah and commercial properties, including the Brookridge Building on East M-21.
He took pride in drawing his own plans and blueprints, working alongside the subcontractors that he hired, and building quality structures.
In the 1980s, Glen moved to Florida where he built and rehabilitated both homes and commercial buildings, including work to fix damage from Hurricane Andrew. He returned to Owosso in the early 1990s to care for his mother in her last days and continued here with his construction career, building his family’s current home. He also worked at Home Depot for several years.
Glen is survived by his loving wife Brenda Gale; children Christine Gale of Maui, Hawaii, Todd Gale (Dawn) of Evanston, Illinois, Julie Janego (Alan) of Adrian, and Geri Gale of Owosso; stepdaughter Amanda Weidman (Marshall) of Wyoming, Michigan; grandchildren Drew Janego, Lexi Janego, Brian Gale, KC Gale and Lilah Weidman; sister Shirley Carpenter; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister Doris Barie.
The family gives special thanks to family friend Bonnie Crooks.
Any memorials are requested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.