Passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, surrounded by family and her best friends.
Kellie was born Aug. 23, 1977, in Owosso, to Timothy and Kimberly Aymor.
Kellie is survived by her parents Tim Aymor and Kim Camp; siblings Jackie and Devon Burzmor, Matt Aymor, and Mary and Brian Wanene Thuku. Her nieces and nephews were her world: Hannah Aymor, Maraya Aymor, Jaden Aymor, Kayla Thuku, Malakhi Aymor and Charlee Burzmor.
She is also survived by her Grandpa Fox; many aunts and uncles, and cousins; many nanny babies, along with some very special friends who became family — especially Bethany and Mike Cook.
She was predeceased by her Grandpa and Grandma Camp, Grandma Fox, Aunt Donna and Jim Curtis.
Kellie lived her life in a way we all hope we are living. She lived in the moment and made the most of every single day. She loved fiercely, gave everything she had, and made the lives of people she encountered better just for knowing her. Kellie spent most of her life working with families as their nanny, and those kids became her family, too. Between caring for her own nieces and nephews, the kids she worked for as a nanny, and other kids, adults, and animals that crossed her path, Kellie’s best days were spent making the lives of others better.
Kellie’s health struggles began at the age of 20 months when she was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome. By the age of 5 she was on home dialysis; her first kidney transplant was when she was 7.
By 14, she was on dialysis once again, five times a week for five long years. At 19, Kellie rallied, got a second kidney transplant and really started to live life. Although there were way too many hospital stays, surgeries and illnesses to count, this girl never complained.
In 2017, a new difficult journey began for Kellie. This time, it was cancer. The treatments were horrific to her body, but she fought and survived. In December 2019, the cancer returned. Not once has she ever asked, “Why me?” She always said it was me because I can do it. Yes she could, and she did. The story of her health is shared because many people do not know everything she endured. She didn’t share her health story often; she never wanted people to feel sorry for her.
Though she battled many health issues, she never let it get the best of her. She always said that she would rather fight the health battles than have anyone else have to go through it. She took every struggle one day at a time and showed a strength we never knew existed. Kellie had more good days than bad, and on every single good day Kellie found ways to take care of others, to show love, to shop and buy trinkets for every person in her life. She was a giver, a fighter, a lover, and an example for us all to follow.
Kellie’s family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso. A celebration of life ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Owosso Free Methodist Church, 1249 N. Chipman St. in Owosso, with a service officiated by her very good friend, Jason Yerian. There will be a meal to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine Endowed Scholarship Fund (AS00025).
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
