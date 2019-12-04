Age 84, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Commerce Township.
Gerald was born July 10, 1935, in Detroit, to Otto and Leona Schorling.
Gerald, or Otto as many friends knew him, worked for more than 30 years at McDonald Dairy. He started out driving the trucks, before working his way up to management. In 1997, he retired to spend more time with his family.
In retirement, he did not sit idle. In the warmer months, Gerald was out in his yard gardening, making sure everything was in tip top shape. He had a love for outdoors and nature that extended to his “hunting trips,” which Otto went to for the camaraderie and to watch the deer and birds, not actually hunt.
Although he loved the outdoors, Michigan winters were not something he enjoyed in retirement, so he began spending his winters in Zephyrhills, Florida. Several times a week Gerald and Mary would meet up with friends for an active game of cards. It didn’t matter which game; Gerald was always up for a hand.
Gerald was the loving husband of the late Barbara. Dear former spouse of the late Bonnie Lucas. Beloved father of Cathy (Rich) Tithof, Anita (Dennis) Welker, Brian (John) Micale, Steven (Kae) Schorling and Gregory (Jennifer) Micale. Proud grandfather of the late Angelique, Chad, Jessie (Ronnie), Matthew, Brandon, Becca, Magnus, Spencer and Kali; and great-grandfather of Jade. Cherished brother of Donna Schorling and Janet (Jim) Nowakowski.
He is also survived by his loving companion Mary Hickmott and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Mr. Schorling’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 2905 S. Commerce Road in Walled Lake. Friends may visit the church beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Gerald will be laid to rest privately at Glen Eden Memorial Park in Livonia.
