William C. Cook

Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
William was born March 9, 1949, in Owosso, the son of Gerald and Betty (Baker) Cook.
He graduated from Shepherd High School, the class of 1967, and attended Ferris State University and Mott Community College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing.
William was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed MSU sports, Tigers baseball, tennis, golf and hunting.
He married the love of his life Virginia Straus on Nov. 3, 1972. She later predeceased him on March 9, 2017.
William worked at McLaren as a registered nurse for over 30 years.
William is survived by his daughters Angela (David) Reid, Lisa (Kevin) Edwards and Bethany (Chris) Hutchison; grandchildren Anna, Emma, Ella, Kathryn, Jacob, Nathan, Madilyn and Alice; along with several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Virginia Cook and parents Gerald and Betty Cook.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Royal View Assisted Living.
