Herman Luis Robledo

Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service Monday at the funeral home.
Herman was born May 16, 1944, in Owosso, the son of Raymundo and Rofaela (Sanchez) Robledo.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1962.
Herman enjoyed tending to his yard, which he was famous for. He spent many years coaching baseball and both boys and girls football. He was a Golden Glove boxer and admired Kenny Snyder. Most of all, Herman loved being a grandpa.
He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, CAP Council and was an active UAW member serving as past president and committeeman for Local No. 743. Herman treated everyone with dignity and respect and was a democrat to the bones.
Herman married Susan Davis in Durand on Oct. 13, 1967.
He retired from Moore Iron Works after many years of service.
Herman is survived by his wife Susan of 55 years; children Raymond Robledo and Keri (Cameron) Blanchard; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings Helen Martineau, John Robledo, Mary Robledo and Rafaela (Jim) Jacobs; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Jacqueline Personious, brother Anthony Robledo and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Hospice House.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
