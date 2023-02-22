Lloyd F. Putman II

Age 74, of Owosso, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family early Monday morning, Feb. 20, 2023.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate his life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 2680 E. M 21, Corunna.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings~Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St., Owosso, as well as one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Lloyd was born Aug. 9, 1948, in Flint, to parents Lloyd and Geneva (Cox) Putman. Following his graduation from Mt. Morris High School, he went to work for General Motors in their Buick Plant. He married the love of his life, Denise Dianne Balcer on Aug. 16, 1969, at Elba Bible Baptist Church. He served his country bravely in the United State Army for 10 years and was honorably discharged in 1978. During his service time, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (3rd award), Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Sharpshooter (M-16 Rifle). Upon his return to civilian life, he went back to General Motors and earned an apprenticeship becoming a journeyman plumber/pipefitter/steamfitter. He retired from GM following 34 years of service. Lloyd was a faithful member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Corunna, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6579, where he held multiple offices and chairmanships, later transferring to Owosso Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 945,; his highest office being State Commander from 2010-2011. He loved working in youth sports in New Lothrop, where he coached baseball, softball, football and wrestling. He also was a 4H beef leader for nine years.
Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years, Denise; sons Lonnie C. Putman, Lloyd F. Putman III and Jeff L. Putman; daughter Kristine D. Putman; grandchildren Gabriel, Michael, Madelynn and Bruce; sisters Dora Rouse Byrne, Charlene Scharrer, Ruth Ann Ewells and Cindy Putman; and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.