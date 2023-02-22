Lloyd F. Putman II

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.