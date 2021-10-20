Age 59, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Friday Oct. 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home.
Michelle was born Jan. 14, 1962 in Mount Clemens, the daughter of James A. and Elizabeth A. (Woiderski) Settlemyre.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1994, and was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall.
Michelle enjoyed helping family and friends and life itself.
Michelle was a Gift of Life donor and was able to help others in need.
She was a house cleaner for many years.
Michelle is survived by her siblings James (Kim) Settlemyre, Kathi (William) Rowell, Raymond Settleymyre, Gary (Karen) Settlemyre, Dennis (Jodi) Settlemyre and Gordon Settlemyre; special friend JoAnn; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Juanita Settlemyre and sister-in-law Traci Settlemyre.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
