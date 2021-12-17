Loving wife, mother, sister, teacher and friend.
Age 51, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Jerry Walden and the Rev. Marlene Webster co-officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene.
Lori was born Sept. 25, 1970, in Owosso, the daughter of John and Janet (Curtis) Haddix.
She graduated from Owosso High School, the class of 1988, and then attended Madonna University where she earned her degree in teaching.
Lori first found her love for teaching through children’s ministries at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene with her husband William “Bill.” She enjoyed crafts, painting or scrapbooking. Lori also loved relaxing with a good romance novel. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, her kids and her husband were the light of her life.
She married the love of her life William Kohagen Oct. 2, 1993.
Lori loved working with children and was employed at Perry Middle School for many years. She made many relationships with her students and colleagues, who were like a second family to Lori and will always hold a special place in her heart.
Lori is survived by her husband William Kohagen; children whom she loved dearly, Kerslee Kohagen and AJ Kohagen; sister Patty; brother William Haddix; many nieces and nephews; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Janet Haddix.
Memorial contributions are suggested to children’s ministries.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
