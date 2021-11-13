Joseph H. Maurice Jr.

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will be held at Great Lakes Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday with a rosary prayed at 5 p.m.
Joseph was born July 17, 1945, in Norwich, Connecticut, the son of Joseph Henry and Renia (Felix) Maurice Sr.
He graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1963. He then went to proudly serve in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam, where he and his squad took first place in the William Tell World Wide Weapons Meet in Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City, Florida.
Joseph was a member of Shiawassee Sports Center and Harley Davidson International. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, racing his Italian motorcycle and was an avid fan of watching NASCAR. Most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family and looked forward to trips back home to Connecticut to see all of his cousins.
He married Becky Powell at St. Joseph Catholic Church on July 11, 1964.
Joseph worked at GM Buick and was owner operator of Right Way Plumbing and Heating for several years.
Joseph is survived by his wife Becky Maurice; children, Joseph (Shawn) Maurice III, Matthew Maurice (Ami Luchenbill) and Kathleen (Chris) Mason; grandchildren sean (Casey) Palmer, Joseph Maurice IV, Joe-David Gadd, Crystal Phinney (Brian Matthies), Tiffany (Brad) Solomon, Matthew (Brittany) Maurice Jr., Hillari Buckner (Nathan Crawford), Cody Smith, Brianna (Troy) Tyler, Trevor Mason and Abbey Mason; several great-grandchildren; sisters Lydia (Bob) Rutter and Patty (Dave) Austin; along with several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his granddaughter Allysia Maurice; parents; sister Margaret Nixon; brothers-in-law Fred Nixon, Greg Powell and Nick Powell; and sister-in-law Bonny Senk.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.