Mieko Kajiura Davis

Age 87, formerly of Owosso, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer at her home in Mound, Minnesota, with her daughters by her side.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
Mieko was born Nov. 13, 1933, in Tokyo, Japan, the daughter of Genzaburo and Muro Kajiura.
She was one of the first women to be admitted to a prestigious high school in Tachikawa, Japan, before completing two years of university in Japan.
Mieko was most proud to become an American citizen in July 2006. She enjoyed tending to her gardens, reading and her exercise classes.
She was a fabulous cook, caregiver and loved her family more than anything.
She married William Davis in Tokyo Feb. 2, 1963.
Mieko was a homemaker, as well as working alongside her husband at their family businesses.
Mieko is survived by her daughters Sheila (Mike) Seats of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Brenda Geoghegan of Dewitt and Cindy Dewald of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; grandchildren Megan and Andy Seats, Robert and Patrick Geoghegan, and Erica and Amaya Dewald; sister-in-law Candy (Bob) Anderson; sister Nobue Arahata of Kogenei, Japan; brother Aisuke (Kimiko) Kajiura of Yokohama, Japan; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers Yoshihiro and Yasioshi Kajiura.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso Sports Boosters.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
