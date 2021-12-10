Age 54, of Fox Lake, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Sunday Dec. 5, 2021.
He was born Sept. 10, 1967, in Lansing, the son of Walter and Betty (Kuhns) Huffman. He attended Ovid-Elsie High School. Steven proudly served as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and continued his service for 27 years in the law enforcement community. Steve had a fierce love and commitment to his family, friends and community. Steve had an incredible devotion to his career in law enforcement, and his brothers and sisters in blue.
Steve was a compassionate and devoted man who would always offer whatever he could to others in need. He had a great love and place in his heart to work with the Special Olympics of Illinois. This was one of his beloved passions. Any who knew him, knows of his love of music. He was a musical savant for certain. He loved to play guitar, play with his band and bring joy to others as often as possible with his music. His ability to make others laugh through sass and sarcasm has been definitely passed to his children.
Steve was an amazing husband, father and friend. He had the ability to touch lives without ever knowing it. His passing will leave a hole in many hearts. Rest easy and know you are so very loved and so terribly missed.
On Aug. 21, 1999, he married Maria Sarni in Plato Center, Illinois.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Maria; children Jessica (Joshua) Linn, Ashleigh Anthis and Cassandra (Andrew) Huffman-Bostic; sister Lisa (Kevin) Ondrus and children Brooke and Conner; brother Dan (Laurie) Fell and children Abbi, Emily and Dan Jr.; sisters Kelli and Kim; brother Randy; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83), Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or the Special Olympics of Illinois, 1133 19th St. NW 12th floor Washington, DC 20036-3604 are appreciated in Steven’s memory. Please sign the online guest book for Steven at strangfh.com.
