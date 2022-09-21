Robert Alan Ebmeyer

Age 81, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Dodds Dumanois Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 901 Garland St. in Flint.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Age 81, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Dodds Dumanois Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 901 Garland St. in Flint.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at First Presbyterian Church of Flint at 746 S. Saginaw St. in Flint. The Rev. Dr. Joseph Novak will be officiating for the family.
Robert was born on Dec. 25, 1940, in Flint to Garret and Carrie (Farnsworth) Ebmeyer. He graduated from Flint Central High School in 1959. He went to Central Michigan University and received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and his master’s degree in counseling. He served overseas as a captain in the United States Army from 1965-68. In 1968, he began his teaching career in Flint Community Schools and retired in 2000.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Ellen Ebmeyer (Town); daughter LeAnn Ebmeyer-Emmons (Nate); stepson Andrew Lamke (Michelle); stepdaughter Catherine Wampler (Jeffery); granddaughters Rebecca Emmons and Eva Lamke; grandson Jonas Lamke; niece Cynthia Spurlock (Ebmeyer); nephews Brian and Kevin; great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father Garret, mother Carrie and brother Dr. Gerald Ebmeyer.
Robert enjoyed spending time in his yard with his dogs and at his cabin on Wolf Lake. His daughter and family were very proud of him and he was deeply respected by his friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, please make a food, blanket or monetary donation to the Shiawassee County Humane Society or a charity of your choice in his name.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.