Nora (Barrett) Klim

Nora was born in the shadow of Mount Nephin in western Ireland in Lahardane, County Mayo, Ireland. She was raised a few miles away in the village of Coolnabinna. The oldest of six children, Nora was born at the tail end of the Spanish flu-a time when Ireland struggled severely. As the oldest, Nora worked the family farm, herding sheep, cutting hay by hand and taking care of chores. In her late teens, she traveled to England for work and ended up serving in a munitions factory (this was the English version of “Rosie the Riveter” for the Allied forces).
After the war, she met a returning serviceman, Chester Klimkiewicz. They married in 1949 in England. After the birth of their son Frank, they emigrated to the United States in 1955 and settled in Durand, where their three other children were born, Betty, Mary and John. Nora, Chester and Frank became American citizens in 1964. They shortened their family name at the time to Klim from Klimkiewicz.
Nora was a passionate social justice advocate who cared for the downtrodden, the hungry, the disenfranchised and others in need. She volunteered at school functions and chaperoned activities. Nora was a loving, kind, caring and generous mother. Nora continued to be the loving surrogate mother to most who knew her. Her children’s friends were her friends.
She and Chester were founding members of the current St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand and were lifelong parishioners. She was passionate about her faith in God. Nora participated in all the church dinners, services and special events. She has one remaining sister in Ireland along with a sister-in-law, several nieces, nephews and their children.
In her 90s she made several trips to Ireland to visit her then-
^
living brothers and sisters, sister-in-law and their families.
Mom loved a good strong cup of tea and a chat with friends. She called it “Chin wagging”. She loved a good laugh, a good wit and a sense of humor. Her favorite saying from Martin Luther King Jr. was “Keep on keepin’ on.”
Memorial donations may be sent to one of Mom’s favorite charities, The Salvation Army.
Nora is survived by her sister Mae O’Donnell; children Frank (Sandy) Klim, Betty (Lee) Waara, Mary (James) Less and John (Susan) Klim; and grandchildren Brianne, Sarah, Diana and Michael. Nora is also survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Barrett, several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with rosary following Sunday, March 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Durand.
Funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand with visitation prior to the service. Streaming on You Tube — St. Mary St. Joseph Parish — Durand.
