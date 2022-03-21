AnnaMae (Patten-Rossow) Stead

Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Meadows.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at DeWitt Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Thursday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Ann was born April 13, 1936, to Raymond Christ Rossow and Beatrice Lucille Rossow (Holland) in DeWitt.
She was a graduate of DeWitt High School and was the head of the clerical department of engineering for Midland Ross/Echlin/Haldex for 39 years.
Ann was a volunteer at Memorial Healthcare and Redeemer Lutheran Church, where she was active with the Golden Gem Group.
She married Donald Stead at Salem Lutheran Church on Aug. 23, 1969; he predeceased her on May 14, 2005.
Ann is survived by daughters Lesa Barclay of Howell, Lora McNew of Owosso and Julie (Phillip) Simison of Owosso; grandchildren Stacie (James) Fortner of Howell, Michael Brown of Owosso, Zachary (Sarah) Barclay of Berkley, Kylie Poma of Howell, Rebecca (Mitch) Clover of St. Johns and Megan (Dave) Carroll of Crowley, Texas; 10 great-grandchildren; and her special friend Clyde Ellis of Corunna.
She was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Beatrice Rossow; husband Donald Stead; sister Marilyn Rossow; brother LaVerne Rossow; and son Jay Patten.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Jude’s Children Hospital, or Shiawassee Human Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
