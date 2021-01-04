Age 76, of Owosso, passed away, surrounded by family Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Nick Boeke officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Pete was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Owosso, the son of Henry and Helen (Brewer) Brandt.
He attended Oak Grove School and graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1962.
Pete married his high school sweetheart Carol Lee Melrose at the First Baptist Church of Corunna on Jan. 26, 1963.
Pete was employed through the years with Harris Milling and spent 29 years at the Corunna Elevator, as well as delivering for The Argus-Press for 25 years.
Pete was a member of the First Baptist Church of Durand for more than 37 years. He was also a member of the Genesee Valley Tractor Collectors Club and enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors.
Pete and Carol were inseparable and he loved his time with her. He cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his most favorite memories, included having them on his tractor during parades.
Pete is survived by his wife Carol of 57 years; children Lisa (Dave) Bachmann, Teresa DeRossett, Bill (Bobbi) Brandt, Bob Brandt and Carrie (Jeff) Huff; grandchildren Brandon (Amanda) Bachmann, Tonya (Shane) Hall, Zack (Ashton) DeRossett, Trisha, Alex and Alyssa Brandt, Brittany, Shelby and Cassie Beattie; great-grandchildren Shalynn, Nevaeh, Ma’Leiya and Zakston DeRossett, Mason, Brynn and Haley Hall, Wyatt and Greyson Bachmann; brother Dick Brandt; and several nieces and nephews.
Pete was predeceased by his parents Henry and Helen Brandt; and siblings Lois Andrews, Barbara, Alice and Harold; and Pete’s twin brother Paul Brandt.
Memorial contributions are suggested in Pete’s name to the First Baptist Church of Durand.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
