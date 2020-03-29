Was born May 10, 1927, died March 24, 2020.
She passed away peacefully at Oliver Woods Retirement Village in Owosso, and was accompanied by her beloved family along with caring Hospice and Oliver Woods staff.
Phyllis was born in Holly to Ole and Florence Price, and was raised in Corunna. Like George Bailey, she had her bags packed at 18 and couldn’t wait to hit the big city of Lansing. She later married Mel Baker, and they had four kids.
Phil loved opera, golf, lying in the sun, playing bridge, working hard but ethically, caring for her family and enjoying life. She was a big believer in community service. She volunteered for many organizations and, among other career choices, worked as a guardian in Grand Rapids for 20 years. She was a problem solver, a respected and creative manager of people, and ideas.
Phil is survived by son Kenneth Baker; daughter Susan Baker; son James Baker and wife Bonnie; daughter Le Anne Baker and husband Mike Hill; grandkids Kelli Joy Baker Reed, Brandon Baker and Jesica Hill; great-grandkids Corbin, Kadin and Alyson; sister Alice Price Lewis and husband Richard Lewis; brother-in-law Wayne Andrews; sister-in-law Alvera Baker; and numerous nieces, nephews and grands who all loved her strength and candor.
A memorial will be held in summer. Be like Phil: Know when to stay close and when to keep your social distance. Donations to the Hospice Foundation of America are welcome.
