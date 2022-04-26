Richard Raymond Reed II

Age 58, of Byron, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St. in Linden.
Richard was born Aug. 20, 1963, in Garden City, the son of Richard and Lynne (Loewen) Reed.
He is survived by his children Conner and Rachel; parents Richard and Lynne; siblings Kelly (Bill), Linda (James), Lisa (Chuck) and Thomas; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Peter Andrew.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
