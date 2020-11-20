Age 79, of Lennon passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at his residence.
Due to state orders, the family will be having a private family service, Saturday, Nov. 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Yerian Cemetery.
Roger was born March 31, 1941, in Durand, the son of Melvin and Lucille (Snook) Chapman. He graduated from Durand High School in 1959.
Roger enjoyed spending his life taking care of the love of his life Linda and family, He also took pride in taking care of his lawn and his home.
He married Linda Chapman in Durand March 18, 1961. Roger worked at GM for 31 years.
Roger is survived by his wife Linda (Benear) Chapman; sons Michael (Billi) Chapman and Kevin (Ann) Chapman; grandchildren Jessica (Chris) Wielgus, Alex Chapman, Dr. Jacob (Alexa) Chapman and Adam Chapman; great-grandchildren Liam and Charlie; and other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his father Melvin Avery Chapman, mother Lucille Marion Chapman and brother Rodney Chapman.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Lennon Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
