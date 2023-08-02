Vickie Ann Hickson

Age 68, of Owosso, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023.
A celebration of life memorial service will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the American Legion with a dinner served at 3 p.m.
Vickie was born Aug. 13, 1954, in Owosso, the daughter of Stephen and Betty (Powell) Phillips.
Vickie enjoyed scrapbooking, jewelry making and arts and crafts. She was her grandchildrens’ No. 1 fan and looked forward to watching and cheering them on at their sporting activities. Vickie always put her family first and looked forward to the time she spent with them. Vickie spent time researching family history on the ancestry website and compiled a scrapbook going back a few hundred years. She and her mother enjoyed researching this history together. She worked on the Phillips’ family reunions and helped compile cookbooks of family recipes for everyone.
She married Ronald Hickson in Owosso on July 11, 1986. He predeceased her on Feb. 29, 2008. They enjoyed the times they went to Michigan International Speedway to see NASCAR races together and trips to northern Michigan.
Vickie had a certificate as a medical technician. She and Ron worked together as supervisors at the ACKO sheltered workshop and managed various restaurants/bars together. She most recently worked at Motor Products for several years.
Vickie is survived by her daughter Samantha (Craig) Bendle; grandchildren Ryan Bendle, Emily Bendle and Brooke Hickson; stepsons Derek (Lisa) Hickson and Matthew Hickson; siblings Terry (Linda) Phillips, Mike Phillips and Patrick (Renee) Phillips; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Hickson and parents Stephen and Betty Phillips.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Legion Stephen Phillips Memorial.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
