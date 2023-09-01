Scott Gorte

Age 43, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Hospice.
A time of sharing will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will take place at West Haven Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service Sunday.
Scott was born Sept. 10, 1979, in Owosso, the son of Thomas Gorte and Diane (Schultz) Larobardiere.
He graduated from Corunna High School in 1998, attended LCC and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Western Michigan University. Scott enjoyed deer hunting and gardening. Scott worked at Consumers Energy for 18 years as a Sr. GIS technician.
Scott is survived by his father Tom (Debbie) Gorte, mother Diane (Gary) Larobardiere, brother Matt (Kristen) Gorte, several step-brothers and step-sisters, nephew Beau, as well as many other nieces, nephews, friends and family members.
He was predeceased by his grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
